Shark ION P50 cordless vacuum cleans for 50-minutes: $140 (Refurb, Orig. $450)

Today only, Woot is offering the Shark ION P50 Cordless Upright Vacuum for $139.99 Prime shipped in refurbished condition. For comparison, Amazon offers this vacuum for $450 in new condition and today’s deal is among the best that we’ve tracked all-time. This vacuum is great for cleaning up messes both big and small, thanks to its cordless form factor. The removable battery can run for up to 50-minutes on a single charge, which, if you’re cleaning up messes as they happen, is plenty of time before you’re ready to plug it back in. Plus, there are essentially three different modes it can function in, being upright, stick, or handheld depending on what you need. Rated 4.4/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty.

Opt for the ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum to save some cash. It’s available for $136 at Amazon and does the cleaning for you. Just hit a button and you’ll not have to worry about anything else.

However, those on a tighter budget will want to check out the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum for $30 shipped on Amazon. While this vacuum isn’t cordless, it is lightweight making it super easy to move around the house.

Shark ION P50 Cordless Vacuum features:

Powerful suction for whole-home cleaning: Dirt, debris, pet hair, and tough messes

Up to 50 minutes of runtime with a removable battery, which can be charged in or out of the vacuum – handheld power mode

Powered lift-away enables three versatile modes of cleaning: (1) upright vacuum mode for deep-cleaning carpets and floors, (2) stick vacuum mode for convenient under-furniture reach, and (3) handheld vacuum mode for cleaning hard-to-reach areas around the home and car

