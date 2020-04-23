Slice’s Mini Cutter nears Amazon low as it falls to $5.50 Prime shipped

- Apr. 23rd 2020 4:36 pm ET

$5.50
Amazon is offering the Slice Mini Cutter (10514) for $5.78 Prime shipped. This is down from its regular going rate of around $8 and is within pennies of our last mention. If you get a lot of packages from Amazon, eBay, Walmart, or elsewhere, then you know the frustration of finding a pocket knife and using it to open them up. Slice offers a unique blade that hides away inside the housing when not in use to keep everyone safe. But, when it comes time to open a package, the ceramic blade is revealed and easily slices through any tape or packaging. Plus, you can switch the blade slot depending on if you’re left- or right-handed, as well as change out the knife when it gets dull. Rated 3.9/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller.

The Slice Precision Cutter (00116) is a great alternative to today’s lead deal. Coming in at $5.21 Prime shipped, it saves you a little bit over the Mini Cutter. However, you’ll get an entirely new form factor that might be easier to use.

For something a tad more budget-focused, this Coin-shape Mini EDC Folding Pocket Knife is a great option. It comes in at under $5 Prime shipped and will go with you everywhere, ensuring that you always have a knife on you.

Slice Mini Cutter:

  • Slice safety blades’ unique cutting edge might seem dull, but it cuts right through your material while keeping you safe! Slice blades are finger-friendly and safe to the touch. Cuts Right or Left Handed!
  • Other blades are dangerously sharp. Slice blades start at a safe and effective sharpness and stay there 11 times longer. Installed rounded-tip blade guards against punctures.
  • Onboard magnet keeps this ambidextrous tool handy. Use easy, no-tool blade change mechanism to flip the blade over for a new edge, or to switch sides for left-handed use.

