Amazon’s #1 best-selling cast iron grill pan + press hits $35 ($10 off)

- Apr. 23rd 2020 7:24 pm ET

Get this deal
$45 $35
0

Amazon is offering the Tramontina Enameled Cast Iron Grill Pan with Press (80131/064DS) for $34.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down from its regular going rate of around $45 and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Cooking in cast iron is great if you take care of it. My wife and I recently started to season our cast iron and it’s amazing the flavors that come out when you properly treat your seasoning after each use. It’s quite simple, and the instructions are included with Tramontina’s cast iron here. You’ll get an 11-inch grill pan along with a press to ensure you evenly cook your food. Plus, it’s treated with an enamel that helps keep it looking great for years to come. Rated 4.4/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller.

Wanting something a little more budget-focused? Well, Lodge’s 10.25-inch Cast Iron Skillet is a great buy. It comes in at just $15 Prime shipped and will be the perfect start to any collection.

Regardless of which cast iron you get, you’ll for sure want to invest in a proper care kit. The official one from Lodge is what my wife and I use and it works fantastically since it comes with seasoning oil, scrapers, and brushes.

Tramontina Enameled Cast Iron Grill Pan features:

  • For added versatility, the handy press also fits the enameled cast-iron 10 and 12-inch skillets from the same enameled cast-iron collection
  • Compatible with gas, electric, ceramic glass and induction cooktops
  • Oven-safe up to 450°F (232°F); Hand-wash only

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$45 $35
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Tramontina

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide