Amazon’s #1 best-selling cast iron grill pan + press hits $35 ($10 off)

Amazon is offering the Tramontina Enameled Cast Iron Grill Pan with Press (80131/064DS) for $34.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down from its regular going rate of around $45 and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Cooking in cast iron is great if you take care of it. My wife and I recently started to season our cast iron and it’s amazing the flavors that come out when you properly treat your seasoning after each use. It’s quite simple, and the instructions are included with Tramontina’s cast iron here. You’ll get an 11-inch grill pan along with a press to ensure you evenly cook your food. Plus, it’s treated with an enamel that helps keep it looking great for years to come. Rated 4.4/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller.

Wanting something a little more budget-focused? Well, Lodge’s 10.25-inch Cast Iron Skillet is a great buy. It comes in at just $15 Prime shipped and will be the perfect start to any collection.

Regardless of which cast iron you get, you’ll for sure want to invest in a proper care kit. The official one from Lodge is what my wife and I use and it works fantastically since it comes with seasoning oil, scrapers, and brushes.

Tramontina Enameled Cast Iron Grill Pan features:

For added versatility, the handy press also fits the enameled cast-iron 10 and 12-inch skillets from the same enameled cast-iron collection

Compatible with gas, electric, ceramic glass and induction cooktops

Oven-safe up to 450°F (232°F); Hand-wash only

