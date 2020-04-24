At $6, First Nature’s Hummingbird Feeder is a steal (Reg. up to $40)

Apr. 24th 2020

Amazon is offering the First Nature 32-ounce Hummingbird Feeder for $5.97 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s up to $34 off the going rate found at retailers like Home Depot and one of the best prices we’ve tracked. This highly-affordable hummingbird feeder is a great way to bring nature to your window. It sports a 32-ounce capacity that should allow you to fill and leave for a while before needing to top it off once again. The entire feeder is surrounded in ports, allowing several hummingbirds to feed at once. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

First Nature recommends occasionally cleaning your hummingbird feeder with soapy water. Thankfully today’s savings leave you with more than enough to justify purchasing Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Liquid Dish Soap for $4. It features a floral fragrance that’s bound to be great for everyday use.

If your office has a window, you’ll be able to catch hummingbirds while you work. Keep yourself comfy in there with one of these desk chair deals we’ve found from $65.

First Nature 32-ounce Hummingbird Feeder features:

  • The bright red color attracts the most inquisitive hummingbirds
  • With easy-to-fill wide-mouth jar Reservoirs and two-parts bases, First Nature hummingbird feeders are the easiest feeder on the market to clean
  • The feeding ports will accommodate several hummer’s at a time
  • With First Nature hummingbird nectar concentrate, you can mix the correct proportions right in the feeder jar

