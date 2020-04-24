Grab some succulents for your home workspace: 25-pack for $29 (Reg. up to $46)

Amazon is now offering a 25-pack of Costa Farms Indoor Succulents for $29.24 shipped. Matched at Home Depot. Regularly up to $46 at Home Depot, this pack has sold in the $38 range elsewhere and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. Great for gifts, DIY projects, and just for adding some greenery to your home/workspaces, this is a 25-pack of assorted succulents, roughly measuring about 2-inches tall (although some will get taller and wider). Each plant ships in a grower’s pot with drainage holes and can grow both indoors and outside, depending on weather conditions. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 800 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now, if the 25-count above is overkill for you, consider a smaller bundle instead. This 10-pack carries stellar ratings and sells for under $15 Prime shipped at Amazon. In this case, you apparently won’t get any duplicates and the sizes range from 1.5- to 4-inches tall. Either way it might worth grabbing some permanent pots, like this 3-inch ceramic model, but there are plenty of options on Amazon to choose from.

More on the Costa Farms Indoor Succulents:

Grower’s choice pack-25 assortment will included an assortment of unique varieties, there will be duplicates. Each plant is unique in size, color and texture. Some will grow up-right while others will grow Round and compact.

Great for window sills, DIY projects, gifts, party favors, wedding favors and decorations

Grows best in sunlight. Water when the soil is dry

Height at shipping is approximately 2 Inches tall, measured from the bottom of the pot to the top of the plant

