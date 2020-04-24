TaoTronics’ 1,800-lumen LED lamp lights up your office at $30 ($20 off)

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TaoTronics LED Floor Lamp for $29.99 shipped with the code WTRRSXQ8 at checkout. This is down from its $50 going rate and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering up to 1,800-lumens of light output, this lamp is perfect for any office or living room. It offers three different color temperatures and five adjustable brightness levels so you can make sure it’ll match any room. Plus, the gooseneck design ensures that you can point the light anywhere to get illumination exactly where you need it. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Want something a bit smaller to put on your desk? Well, this LED lamp offers 500-lumens of light output for $25 Prime shipped. It’s not quite as bright as today’s lead deal, but you’re getting something that’s quite a bit smaller and easier place in your office.

If you already have a lamp on your desk, but are ready to go LED, it’s even more cost-effective. This 6-pack of LED bulbs offer 1,550-lumens of light output each, which offers an insane amount of illumination for just around $3 each.

TaoTronics LED Floor Lamp features:

Brighter than Ever: Water drop-shaped lamp outshines the competition with a large 3. 7” x 9. 3” surface & 106 super bright LED beads to beautifully illuminate up to 1800 Lumens

Fully Customizable Illumination: Simply tap the touch control panel to play between the 15 lighting modes (3 color temperatures & 5 brightness levels)

Multipurpose LED Lamp: Ingeniously functional with 3 removable aluminum rods for seamless adjustment between 3 height levels, suitable for any room setting or activity

