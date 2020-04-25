Give your office a retro vibe with an Arcade1Up Machine from $96

GamerCandy via Rakuten is offering the Arcade1Up Mortal Kombat At-Home Arcade Machine for $239.99 shipped. That’s $60 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is one of the best we have tracked. This arcade stands nearly 4-feet tall and allows two players to duke it out on Mortal Combat I, II, or III. Everything takes place on a 17-inch color LCD display. The entire setup is coin-less, ensuring you won’t need to stop once you’ve run out of loose change. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Arcade1Up machines on sale from $96.

More Arcade1Up machines on sale:

If you don’t have room for a full-blown arcade, you have some other options. One example is Tiny Arcade Pole Position at $17. It measures 3.75-inches tall and 1.75-inches both deep and wide, ensuring it’ll fit on any desk.

Arcade1Up Mortal Kombat Machine features:

Brace yourself to be plunged back in time to an era of adrenaline pumping, old school fun with Arcade1Up Mortal Kombat™ At-Home Arcade Machine as it brings iconic gaming back to you. ;Whether you are a retro junkie or curious to check out the hype – this is the perfect way to enjoy arcade play within your home, dorm room or office. Arcade1Up arcades are 45” high, coinless operations and are available in multiple exciting versions. All the machines feature original artwork of all-time iconic games and 17” color LCD display.

