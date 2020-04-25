Home Depot has Dyson Pure Link Cool purifiers, robot vacuums, more from $129

Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot is offering a wide selection of Dyson vacuums, air purifiers, and more on sale with prices from $129 shipped. Our favorite is the Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum at $329. This model regularly fetches $450 at Best Buy and $399 direct from Dyson, with today’s sale being among the best we’ve seen in quite a while. Offering 60-minutes of runtime on each charge, you’ll have plenty of time to clean the house since you can tackle messes as they come up instead of all at once. Rated 4.4/5 stars from thousands at Amazon. Head below for a few more of our top picks in vacuums and air purifiers, or drop by Home Depot to view everything that’s on sale right now.

Our top picks:

Want a stick vacuum, but not ready to drop over $300 on a Dyson? Well, the Tineco A10 Hero Cordless Stick Vacuum is available for $150 at Amazon right now. Offering 25-minutes of cleaning time, you’re getting about 50% of the battery life that Dyson offers, but at more than 50% below the price.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead Vacuum features:

Big machine suction power. But with cord-free versatility. The Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead cord-free vacuum has up to 60 minutes of fade-free runtime. The Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead cord-free vacuum quickly transforms to a handheld for quick cleanups, spot cleaning and cleaning difficult places.

