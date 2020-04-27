Bella’s steel indoor grill drops to $20 for today only (Reg. up to $60)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the stainless steel Bella Pro Series Contact Grill for $19.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35. Regularly $60, this Best Buy exclusive is as much as $40 off today and matching our previous mention. Today’s deal is also the lowest price we can find. Measuring out at 14-inches in length, this model is large enough to cook six burgers at a time via its 1500-watt grilling surface. The floating hinges will adjust to the thickness of your burgers or whatever else you have on there while the non-stick, dishwasher-safe cooking plates and drip tray make for a smooth cooking experience. Rated 4+ stars from over 120 Best Buy customers. More details below.

Today’s featured deal is one of the most affordable options out there and well under the price of the popular $72 Cuisinart 5-in-1 Griddler. But if you don’t need as much grilling surface, you might be able to get away with a highly-rated Dash Mini Maker instead. Starting from $10 at Amazon right now, you can cook everything from eggs to cookies in this thing but you won’t able to make an entire family worth of burgers.

Bella Pro Series Contact Grill:

Enjoy a quick burger with this powerful 1500W BELLA Pro Series electric grill. The drip tray catches excess grease and fat resulting in a healthier meal, while the floating hinges adjust to your desired burger thickness. The large cooking surface of this BELLA Pro Series electric grill provides space for up to six burgers. Accommodates up to six large burgers to prepare a meal for a group.

