Blendtec’s Designer 650 Blender + 8-yr. warranty now up to $200 off

Best Buy’s official eBay store is offering the stainless steel Blendtec Designer 650 Blender for $299.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day and over at Amazon in red. Originally $500, it currently starts from $450 direct and $396+ at Amazon with today’s offer matching our previous Gold Box mention. This is also the lowest price we can find. Featuring a 3HP motor and stainless steel blade, this blender can rip through just about anything you throw at it including ice, fruit, veggies, meats, and more. This model also sports an LED display plus eight variable speed options, a pulse function, enough friction to heat up soup, and includes a 36-oz. blending cup. Rated 4+ stars and ships with an 8-year warranty. More details below.

Now if the high-end Blendtec is overkill for you, consider something like the Ninja Professional 72-oz. Countertop Blender. Coming in at $80, it is $220 less than today’s lead deal, just don’t expect it to heat soup up or to include the lengthy 8-year warranty. For a more personal-sized experience, save even more with the Ninja Nutri Pro Compact Blender at $50 and with over 3,000 4+ star ratings.

Swing by our Home Goods Guide for additional deals on indoor gardens, tools, vacuums, and then go score a Sam’s Club membership for effectively free.

Blendtec Designer 650 Blender:

Prepare delicious smoothies with this Blendtec Designer 650s Blender. Its 3 HP motor drives the stainless steel blade through meat, ice and vegetables easily, and the automatic blending cycles adjust the speed to match the ingredient. This Blendtec Designer blender has touch controls that let you quickly change settings as you work

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!