Dyson deals await: V7 Motorhead $153, Humidifier + Fan $200, more from $140

Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering its refurbished V7 Motorhead Cordless Vacuum for $152.99 shipped when coupon code DYSON15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. For comparison, this vacuum was originally priced at $399 but now fetches $300 in new condition at retailers like Best Buy. Today’s offer is within $3 of the lowest price we have tracked. Thanks to its cordless design, this vacuum makes it easier than ever to clean up messes as they happen. Its cordless design allows you to go anywhere without fumbling with outlets. This specific Dyson model features up to 30-minutes of runtime and has a MAX mode that aggressively vacuums more problematic messes. Buyers will receive an official 6-month Dyson warranty with their purchase. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find new and refurbished Dyson top picks priced from $140 and be sure to apply the code above to lock in the best price.

More Dyson top picks:

Update 4/27 @ 2:24 p.m.: In an unrelated deal Amazon is now offering the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer for $319.99 shipped. That’s $80 off the typical rate and is the first time we’ve seen it drop below $399 there. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you opted for a stick vacuum, snatching up this $23 Dyson attachment kit is an excellent way to boost your cleaning abilities. It includes an extension hose, mattress tool, wide nozzle brush, and more.

Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Vacuum features:

Cord free. Hassle free. Powerful suction

Up to 30 minute’s run time when using a non motorized tool

Lightweight and versatile, for easy home cleaning. Instant release trigger means battery power is only used while it’s cleaning. Requires charging for 3.5 hours minimum before first use

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!