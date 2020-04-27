Epson’s 9.1-inch Smart Laser Projector will dwarf your TV at $799 ($200 off)

Amazon is offering the Epson Smart Laser Projector (EF-100) for $799 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. That’s $200 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This compact projector is powered by Android TV and ready to stream all of your favorite movies and shows. It is ready to create a 150-inch screen, quadrupling what you’d achieve with a 75-inch TV. Resolution is 1280 x 800, delivering a step above 720p alongside “exceptional brightness” thanks to Epson’s MicroLaser Array technology which also allows it to pull this off in a compact 9.1-inch form-factor. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Looking for something ultra-portable? You’ll lose some clarity, but ViewSonic’s M1 Projector is $290, charges via USB-C, and creates a 100-inch screen from less than 9-feet away. Check out our release coverage to learn more.

Need a mount? You’re in luck. Amazon’s in-house Tilting Projector Mount is still on sale for $4.50. Nabbing something like this will help keep your space free of clutter.

Oh, and while we’re talking projectors, be sure to swing by our review of Vankyo’s $220 V630 1080p offering.

Epson Smart Laser Projector (EF-100) features:

The Epson EF-100 represents a new type of 3-chip laser projection technology designed for today’s content streamers. Based on unique Epson MicroLaser Array Technology, this projector is not only elegantly compact, but capable of producing an incredibly bright and colorful image up to 150″ on virtually any wall or dedicated screen. Powered by Google’s Android TV, the moment you power-on the EF-100, you’re ready to use all your favorite streaming apps such as Netflix, YouTube, HBO NOW, Hulu, WatchESPN and more (1). The world’s smallest 3LCD, true laser-based projector (2), the EF-100 represents a new type of streaming experience and a significant technical achievement in mini-laser digital projection. Stream big. Stream anywhere.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!