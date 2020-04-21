At $4.50, Amazon’s in-house Tilting Projector Mount is a steal (All-time low)

- Apr. 21st 2020 12:51 pm ET

$4.50
Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics Tilting Projector Mount for $4.71 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we have tracked. Having just moved, I needed to find a place to put my projector. I landed on placing it on the ceiling using a similar mount and am happy with my decision. It keeps my space clutter free while also allowing me to tilt and swivel as needed. This model supports full 360-degree swivel and 15-degree tilt in either direction. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Have an Alexa-enabled projector? If so, then you won’t want to miss out on yesterday’s Echo Flex deal. Down to $20, this is an affordable way to add Alexa to a nearby outlet for simple voice control access.

Never lose track of your projector remote when snatching up the deal we found earlier on four Tile Stickers. They’ve fallen to $12.50 each, making now a great time to take charge of keys, remotes, and more.

AmazonBasics Tilting Projector Mount features:

  • Universal system, designed to fit most projectors on the market. 128 mm from ceiling; hole pitch universal set; maximum pitch circle diameter: 36.39 cm
  • High-quality, heavy duty aluminium steel with max load capacity of 15 kg
  • Always find the perfect viewing angle. Swivels 360°, tilts :+/-15 ° if mounted to the ceiling, 60°tilt down if wall mounted
  • Simple installation with integrated cable management
  • Make your family movie nights extra special

