Reach for the stars with Gorilla Ladders’ 3-Step Stool at $20 (Reg. $30+)

- Apr. 27th 2020 7:23 pm ET

Home Depot is offering the Gorilla Ladders 3-Step Stool at $19.98 shipped. Normally over $30, today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. For comparison, normally you’d spend around $40 for a similar ladder at Amazon. This ladder offers to extend your reach by up to two feet, giving you enough extra room to change light bulbs, get into the top cabinet, and more. Plus, it can hold up to 225-pounds, giving it plenty of support for just about anyone. You’ll also get a lifetime warranty here, giving you peace of mind that this will be in the family for years to come. Rated a stellar 4.8/5 stars.

Just need a little bit of extra reach? Well, this handy stool is just $10 Prime shipped and gets the job done. It’s quite a bit shorter than today’s lead deal but can also collapse into a smaller form for easier storage.

Or, opt for the 2-Step Stool from Gorilla Ladders at Home Depot for $15 shipped. You’ll extend your reach a bit further than the $10 model above, but not quite as far as today’s lead deal.

Built for stability and convenience, the Gorilla Ladders 3-Step Lightweight Steel Ladder is an easily portable stool to make any job stress-free. It features a soft, comfort grip that offers a convenient place to grab while carrying the ladder and a locking step latch that keeps it in place. It boats extra-wide, platform steps that are slip-resistant for a safe climb. The ladder features an ANSI Type 2 Duty Rating (225 lbs. capacity) and a limited lifetime warranty.

Gorilla Ladders

