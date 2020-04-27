Tackle all sorts of projects with SKIL drills priced from $24 (Up to 35% off)

- Apr. 27th 2020 12:46 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the SKIL Corded Drill (6335-02) for $23.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Also available at Lowe’s. That’s 35% off the going rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. This corded drill sports a 1/2-inch keyed chuck that allows you to easily attach a wide variety of bits. A built-in side assist handle provides users with a higher level of control and precision while tackling projects. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another SKIL tool discount.

We’ve also spotted the SKIL Corded Hammer Drill (6445-04) for $29.99 with free in-store pickup at Lowe’s where available. Check out with $45+ in-cart to receive free shipping. Today’s offer is $12 off what you’d spend at Amazon right now and is within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked there. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Affordably prep for future projects when using today’s savings on SKIL’s 33-piece Screwdriver Bit Set for $7. It’s comprised of some of the most common sizes and is a compact set worth keeping around the house.

SKIL Corded Drill (6335-02) features:

  • Powerful 7.0 amp motor for tough applications
  • 1/2 in. keyed chuck to accept large diameter bits designed for woodworking and cutting
  • Side assist handle for controlled, accurate drilling
  • Variable Speed trigger for controlled drilling speed

