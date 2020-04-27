Keep your pearly whites clean with a Sonicare toothbrush at $40 (Reg. $50)

- Apr. 27th 2020 8:05 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush (HX6817/01) for $39.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Normally $50, this is a match for the lowest price that we’ve tracked in 2020 and is the best available. If you’ve ever been told by the dentist to “do a better job brushing your teeth,” well, Sonicare can really help. I’ve used these for years and absolutely love the way my teeth feel after brushing. Plus, given that it’s rechargeable, you can use it for many years to come without ever replacing batteries. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Step down to the Philips Sonicare Essence Rechargeable Toothbrush at $20 to save some cash. This model is 50% below today’s lead deal, and still offers a superb clean compared to a normal toothbrush. It’s not quite as powerful, however, and is an older model, so do keep that in mind.

Keep the good teeth going by picking up some flossers. Amazon offers a 90-pack for just $4, giving you a budget-friendly way to keep your pearly whites clean.

Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 Toothbrush features:

  • Gentle and effective care made easy with sonic technology that removes up to 7x more plaque vs a manual toothbrush
  • Protect your teeth and gums with a pressure sensor that gently pulses to alert you when you’re brushing too hard
  • Always know when to replace your brush head for an effective clean with the brush head replacement reminder

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of appliances and auto accessories for professional needs. Best Buy regularly offers discounts for its My Best Buy members, which is a free sign-up.
Philips Sonicare

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide