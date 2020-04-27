Keep your pearly whites clean with a Sonicare toothbrush at $40 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is offering the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush (HX6817/01) for $39.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Normally $50, this is a match for the lowest price that we’ve tracked in 2020 and is the best available. If you’ve ever been told by the dentist to “do a better job brushing your teeth,” well, Sonicare can really help. I’ve used these for years and absolutely love the way my teeth feel after brushing. Plus, given that it’s rechargeable, you can use it for many years to come without ever replacing batteries. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Step down to the Philips Sonicare Essence Rechargeable Toothbrush at $20 to save some cash. This model is 50% below today’s lead deal, and still offers a superb clean compared to a normal toothbrush. It’s not quite as powerful, however, and is an older model, so do keep that in mind.

Keep the good teeth going by picking up some flossers. Amazon offers a 90-pack for just $4, giving you a budget-friendly way to keep your pearly whites clean.

Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 Toothbrush features:

Gentle and effective care made easy with sonic technology that removes up to 7x more plaque vs a manual toothbrush

Protect your teeth and gums with a pressure sensor that gently pulses to alert you when you’re brushing too hard

Always know when to replace your brush head for an effective clean with the brush head replacement reminder

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!