Save 50% when you pick up this 4000A portable jump starter at $85 on Amazon

- Apr. 28th 2020 5:24 pm ET

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 4000A Portable Jump Starter for $84.99 shipped with the code 3N9NLMI7 at checkout. Normally $170, this is $85 off its regular going rate and is just $1 above the all-time low that we’ve tracked. While most portable jump starters have a smaller capacity and charge, this model offers enough power to kickstart just about any gas engine or up to a 10L diesel. This is more than enough for the average user, and could even be utilized by those who drive for a living. Plus, it doubles as a portable battery to recharge your iPhone or iPad through a 15W USB-C Power Delivery port. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

While it doesn’t offer quite the power that today’s lead deal does, Anker’s Roav Jump Starter is a great alternative. It comes in at $61 shipped and offers 800A of power, which is enough to jump-start a 6L gas engine or 3L diesel.

Keep your battery in tip-top shape when you grab BLACK+DECKER’s 6V/12V Battery Charger/Maintainer. It comes in at just $20 Prime shipped and will ensure that you never walk out to a dead car battery again.

GOOLOO Portable Jump Starter features:

GOOLOO Car Starter GP4000 is equipped with dual USB charge ports(one is quick charge). It can be taken anywhere and quickly charge numerous portable devices, such as smartphones, tablets, cameras, GPS, camcorders, Bluetooth headphones and more.

