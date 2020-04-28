Jetson’s Quest Electric Scooter is down to an all-time low of $299 (Reg. $430)

- Apr. 28th 2020 4:27 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Jetson Quest Electric Scooter for $299 shipped. Also at Walmart. Normally around $430, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This scooter offers speeds of up to 15MPH and offers a maximum range of 18-miles on a single charge. This gives you plenty of juice to get around town for simple groceries or even back and forth to work once things return to normal. Plus, with the companion app you can customize the LED lights, map your ride, track activities, challenge friends, and more. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Ditch the Jetson namesake to save some cash. This MEGAWHEELS Electric Scooter is under $260 shipped. You’ll get a 15.5MPH top speed, but max out at just 10-miles on a charge.

However, something you should invest in regardless is a good helmet. This one on Amazon is $25 Prime shipped and is a #1 best-seller, giving you peace of mind that it’ll keep you safe while riding.

Jetson Quest Electric Scooter features:

  • FAST AND SMOOTH – A powerful 250 watt hub motor propels the Quest up to 15 mph and the never go flat sold tires are designed to absorb shock offering a smooth and comfortable ride
  • CONTROL AT YOUR FINGERTIPS – Includes a disc brake for maximum stopping power giving you complete control
  • A CHARGE THAT LASTS – The premium Lithium Ion battery has a long-lasting charge keeping the Quest moving for up to 18 miles

