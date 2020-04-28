Affordably ditch your house key with Kwikset’s Powerbolt 2: $35.50 (New low)

Amazon is offering the Kwikset Powerbolt 2 Door Lock (99070-101) for $35.70 shipped. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $9. This deadbolt lets you ditch the key without emptying your wallet. Once you’ve gained entry using a passcode the door will automatically lock 30-seconds later. I have two deadbolts like this at my home and love the auto-locking functionality as it delivers additional peace of mind. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Need a matching door handle? The AmazonBasics Manchester Passage Door Lever is a solid option priced at only $17. Installation requires just a Phillips head screwdriver keeping the process straightforward and simple.

If you don’t need auto-locking functionality, check out the Kwikset Passcode Deadbolt we found over the weekend for $29. Stock is beginning to run low, so nab one before they sell out or shipping delays begin to strike.

Kwikset Powerbolt 2 Door Lock features:

Designer style and superior security with this Kwikset Signature Series product; Smart Key Security re key technology is compatible with Kwikset (KW1) keyway

Customized automatic door locking after 30 seconds for peace of mind and keypad stays lit for 5 seconds after inactivity

Featuring Smart Key Security, which protects against advanced break in techniques and allows you to re key your lock yourself in seconds

