OtterBox’s Elevation tumblers are up to 57% off with deals from $26 today

Today only, Woot is offering the OtterBox Elevation 64 Growler for $29.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery will apply. Regularly $70 and currently on sale for $56 directly from OtterBox, today’s deal is 57% or $40 off the going rate and the best price we can find. This a 100% stainless steel 64-ounce tumbler with an internal copper lining to maintain temperature. Other features include a sweat-resistant design that “leaves no rings,” a screw-on, leak-proof lid, and an included limited lifetime warranty from OtterBox. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

Woot also has the 28-ounce model on sale from $26.99 Prime shipped. Regularly $35 at Amazon, this one is also at the lowest price we can find. While you find several more color options on this size, just keep in mind today’s lead deal comes with significantly more capacity for an additional $3. You have your choice of the screw-on lid or the hydration lid on the listing page.

However, if it’s just a basic water bottle for the gym you’re after, take a look at the Nalgene Tritan Wide Mouth Water Bottle. It sells for $10.50 at Amazon and carries stellar ratings from over 14,000 Amazon customers.

More on the OtterBox Elevation 64 Growler :

Carry your favorite beverage everywhere in this 64-oz. OtterBox Elevation growler. It has a copper lining to keep your drink hot or cold, and the durable stainless steel exterior utilizes a sweat-resistant construction to prevent rings and moisture. This OtterBox Elevation growler has a screw-on lid to prevent leaks.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links.

