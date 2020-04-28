Solo’s Altitude Mac Backpack stows 17.3-inch laptops: $50 (2-year Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Solo Altitude 17.3-inch Laptop Backpack for $49.95 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and is the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked in around 2-years. This stylish backpack is a versatile solution ready to stow everything from cables to keys and power banks to water bottles. A spacious 17.3-inch laptop compartment holds nearly any modern MacBook, Chromebook, or PC. Despite having such a large capacity, this bag weighs only 2.2-pounds. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’re chasing value, it’s hard to go wrong with the AmazonBasics Campus Backpack for only $13. It’s ready to wield 15-inch laptops and sports a water-resistant exterior, two side pockets, and more.

It doesn’t matter whether you landed on either the Solo or AmazonBasics backpack, this $7 Cocoon Grid-IT! Organizer is a solid companion. Once armed with it you’re bound to better pack small accessories for slick organization and faster location of any given item.

Solo Altitude 17.3-inch Laptop Backpack features:

Solo’s Altitude Backpack is designed to take on every adventure with lightweight, ultra durable parachute nylon, sports aviator inspired hardware and military grade Velcro for attaching an urban cool patch (optional)

Multi compartment: Roomy, padded interior laptop compartment ideal for most popular 13.3 Inches to 17.3 Inches MacBooks, laptops and Chromebooks. Dedicated pocket for iPad, Tablet or E readers

Exterior Organization: Large front pocket with organizer section to store cables, pens, cards, phones, keys, wallet, books, etc.. Two side pockets and water bottle holder

