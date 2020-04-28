Solo’s Altitude Mac Backpack stows 17.3-inch laptops: $50 (2-year Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Solo Altitude 17.3-inch Laptop Backpack for $49.95 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and is the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked in around 2-years. This stylish backpack is a versatile solution ready to stow everything from cables to keys and power banks to water bottles. A spacious 17.3-inch laptop compartment holds nearly any modern MacBook, Chromebook, or PC. Despite having such a large capacity, this bag weighs only 2.2-pounds. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
If you’re chasing value, it’s hard to go wrong with the AmazonBasics Campus Backpack for only $13. It’s ready to wield 15-inch laptops and sports a water-resistant exterior, two side pockets, and more.
It doesn’t matter whether you landed on either the Solo or AmazonBasics backpack, this $7 Cocoon Grid-IT! Organizer is a solid companion. Once armed with it you’re bound to better pack small accessories for slick organization and faster location of any given item.
Solo Altitude 17.3-inch Laptop Backpack features:
- Solo’s Altitude Backpack is designed to take on every adventure with lightweight, ultra durable parachute nylon, sports aviator inspired hardware and military grade Velcro for attaching an urban cool patch (optional)
- Multi compartment: Roomy, padded interior laptop compartment ideal for most popular 13.3 Inches to 17.3 Inches MacBooks, laptops and Chromebooks. Dedicated pocket for iPad, Tablet or E readers
- Exterior Organization: Large front pocket with organizer section to store cables, pens, cards, phones, keys, wallet, books, etc.. Two side pockets and water bottle holder
