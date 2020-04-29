APC’s 675VA UPS is the perfect network battery backup at $51 (Reg. $60+)

Newegg is offering the APC BE670M1 675VA 7-Outlet UPS for $50.99 shipped with the code EMCDHFP38 at checkout. Normally going for $60 or more, this is within $1 of the best price we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. This UPS sports seven total outlets, with five being on the battery backup and two being surge-protected only. If you’re working from home, be sure to add this UPS to your networking setup as it’ll ensure that you have little-to-no downtime should the power go out. Plus, two of the plugs on here are spaced out enough to use larger power bricks, making it great for all devices. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 80% of Newegg shoppers.

Drop down to 425VA to save some cash. The APC 425VA UPS is available on Amazon for around $45 shipped. While it’s not as powerful the overall design might fit your setup a bit better.

Keep your gear powered while on-the-go when grabbing Suaoki’s 150Wh Portable Power Station on sale at $75.50. This is another great power must-have, as it’ll run small electronics, laptops, and more when there’s no power outlets nearby.

APC BE670M1 675VA Seven-Outlet UPS features:

675 VA / 360 Watts

7 total outlets – 5 battery backup and 2 surge only outlets

1 USB charging port (1.5 Amps)

Compact and Lightweight Form Factor

PowerChute software for safe system shutdown included

Guaranteed protection from surges and spikes caused by storms, lightning, circuit overloads, power cycling, etc.

