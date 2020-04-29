APC’s 675VA UPS is the perfect network battery backup at $51 (Reg. $60+)

Newegg is offering the APC BE670M1 675VA 7-Outlet UPS for $50.99 shipped with the code EMCDHFP38 at checkout. Normally going for $60 or more, this is within $1 of the best price we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. This UPS sports seven total outlets, with five being on the battery backup and two being surge-protected only. If you’re working from home, be sure to add this UPS to your networking setup as it’ll ensure that you have little-to-no downtime should the power go out. Plus, two of the plugs on here are spaced out enough to use larger power bricks, making it great for all devices. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 80% of Newegg shoppers.
Drop down to 425VA to save some cash. The APC 425VA UPS is available on Amazon for around $45 shipped. While it’s not as powerful the overall design might fit your setup a bit better.
Keep your gear powered while on-the-go when grabbing Suaoki’s 150Wh Portable Power Station on sale at $75.50. This is another great power must-have, as it’ll run small electronics, laptops, and more when there’s no power outlets nearby.
APC BE670M1 675VA Seven-Outlet UPS features:
- 675 VA / 360 Watts
- 7 total outlets – 5 battery backup and 2 surge only outlets
- 1 USB charging port (1.5 Amps)
- Compact and Lightweight Form Factor
- PowerChute software for safe system shutdown included
- Guaranteed protection from surges and spikes caused by storms, lightning, circuit overloads, power cycling, etc.
