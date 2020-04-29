Suaoki’s 150Wh portable power station drops to $75.50 shipped (Reg. $126)

- Apr. 29th 2020 3:46 pm ET

0

SUAOKI Direct (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 150Wh Portable Power Station for $75.59 shipped with the code NBVFMA8N at checkout. This is down from its $126 going rate and matches our last mention. This portable power station offers dual AC plugs to charge your MacBook, run a mini-fridge, or make coffee while you’re not near normal electricity. Plus, it has four USB ports to charge iPhones and more. One port offers QuickCharge 3.0, while three have 2.1A charging speeds. Plus, it can easily be topped off with a solar panel, giving you the ability to stay off-grid for longer. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Get a more portable solar-powered battery when opting for RAVPower’s 15000mAh option. It comes in at $37 shipped on Amazon, packs a built-in solar panel, and can charge two devices at once.

Ditch the solar design all together to save even more. The Anker PowerCore 10000 is a great option. It’s just $20 Prime shipped and easily charges just about any portable devices, though you’ll need to plug it back in to recharge the battery itself.

Suaoki 150Wh Portable Power Station features:

AC/DC/USB Outputs: (2x) AC outlet (max 100W, peak power 150W); (4 x) DC port (15A / 180W max); (1x) QC3.0 USB port (18W max); (3x) USB ports (10.5W max); charges or powers products such as laptops, phones, tablets, cameras, drones, CPAP machine, small home appliances and more

