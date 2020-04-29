Audio-Technica’s Bluetooth-enabled turntable drops to $75 (Reg. $129)

BuyDig is offering the Audio-Technica AT-LP60RD Fully Automatic Stereo Turntable System with Bluetooth Kit for $74.99 shipped. For comparison, you’d generally pay $129 at Amazon for a similar setup and today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time, beating our previous mention by $13. This turntable offers some great features, including a bundled Bluetooth transmitter that allows you to send your vinyl’s audio to any Bluetooth-enabled pair of speakers. Plus, it works with both 33-⅓ and 45 RPM disks, making it even more versatile. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Ditch the Audio-Technica branding to save quite a bit. This turntable from Victrola is $44 at Amazon right now, offering you a unique styling. It includes a portable carrying handle, though you will need to provide wired speakers to use it.

Not sure how to get started with vinyl and turntables? We have a handy guide that walks you through step-by-step, so be sure to give that a look.

Audio-Technica AT-LP60RD Turntable features:

Rediscover your classic 33-1/3 and 45 RPM records on this affordable, fully automatic belt-drive turntable

Built-in switchable phono pre-amplifier with RCA output cables to connect to audio systems and powered speakers

Integral Audio-Technica Dual Magnet phono cartridge with replaceable diamond stylus

Platter is made of anti-resonance, die-cast aluminum to minimize vibration; Phono Pre-Amp Gain: 36 dB nominal, RIAA equalized

Damped lift/cueing mechanism with front-panel control and removable dust cover

