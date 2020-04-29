This foldable shelf holds up to 1,000-pounds for garage organization at $126

Today only, Woot is offering the Origami 5-Tier Foldable Shelf for $125.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally going for over $200 at Amazon, this is the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. Now that spring is in full swing (and summer is on the horizon,) it’s time to get your garage organized. This 5-tier shelf is on wheels and is super useful for making your things very easy to access. Plus, when not in use, it collapses down to make it easier to store. The best part is that each shelf can hold up to 250-pounds, ensuring that it’s ready to store even the heaviest objects in your garage. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Need to add more storage to your garage, but don’t have anywhere to put a shelving system? Well, this HyLoft Above Garage Door Shelf is a great option. It’s around $64 on Amazon and offers over 30-cubic feet of storage space to hold your seasonal decorations and more.

While we’re on the topic of garage organization, why not use some of today’s savings to grab this 30-pack of storage drawers. It comes with a wall mount to hold them neatly and will make organizing your screws, nails, and more super simple. At under $22, it’s an easy buy.

Origami Foldable Shelf features:

General purpose shelf that can be used for a wide variety of storage opportunities

Frame folds and unfolds within seconds

Durable steel material ensures longevity

Features 5 tiers of storage area

4 casters make for easy transport throughout and around your home or garage

