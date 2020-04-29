Gigabyte RX 5600 XT GPU is great for 1080p gaming from $260 (Reg. up to $310)

Newegg is offering the GIGABYTE Radeon RX 5600 XT 6GB PCIe 4.0 Graphics Card for $279.99 shipped with the code 93XPJ46 at checkout. However, once you fill out the mail-in rebate, you’ll save an extra $20, dropping the price further to $259.99 shipped. Normally up to $310, and on sale for $300 at B&H right now, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time for this graphics card. If you’re rocking AMD’s latest Ryzen processors and X570 motherboards, then you can take full advantage of this GPU’s PCIe 4.0 technology. However, it works just as well with Intel and PCIe 3.0, so don’t worry. This is the perfect GPU for casual gamers, easily handling most 1080p games thrown at it on high settings. Rated 4+ stars from over 50% of shoppers.

Save a few bucks when opting for the PNY GTX 1660 Super 6GB GPU. While this card is PCIe 3.0-based, and not 4.0, it’s still perfect for budget-focused setups thanks to its $235 price point.

With your savings, be sure to grab an NVMe SSD. I personally use WD’s SN550 in my gaming rig and love it. You can find a 250GB one on Amazon for around $55, making it a great investment thanks to its break-neck speeds.

Gigabyte Radeon RX 5600 XT GPU features:

Play your favorite PC games in Full HD 1080p resolution with the Gigabyte Radeon RX 5600 XT GAMING OC Graphics Card. Based on 7nm RDNA architecture, this card has 6GB of GDDR6 VRAM and provides you with the full virtual reality experience. The Radeon RX 5600 XT supports APIs, such as DirectX 12 and OpenGL 4.6. These APIs can take advantage of the GPU’s 2304 Stream Processors to accelerate parallel computing tasks, taking some of the processing load off of the CPU.

