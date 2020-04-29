Home Depot offers the RYOBI 5-tool bundle with multiple batteries for $209.50

Home Depot offers the RYOBI 18V 5-tool Combo Kit with three batteries for $209.40 shipped. As a comparison, there is nearly $350 worth of originally-priced value here. But you’d typically pay around $300 for this bundle. Today’s deal is $16 less than our previous mention. RYOBI includes five tools with your purchase today, including a drill and driver, plus a grinder, circular saw, and LED flashlight. You’ll also receive three 2Ah batteries, which is perfect for keeping your tools up and running, plus a wall charger. With warmer weather and summer just around the corner, this kit is a great option if you’re looking for a solid DIY starter setup. Rated an impressive 4.8/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab the DEWALT 14-piece Titanium Drill Bit Set for $20. It’s a great way to add top-rated drill bits to your setup without breaking the bank. Best of all? It includes a carrying case to keep things nice and tidy.

Building out a toolbox for the first time? Check out our DIY essentials guide for a step-by-step guide to putting together a toolbox as summer approaches.

RYOBI 18V Cordless Combo Kit features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Cordless 5-Tool Combo Kit with Drill/Driver, Circular Saw, Angle Grinder, Impact Driver, (3) 2.0 Ah Batteries, and Charger. Equipping you with everything you need to get the job done, the 5-Piece RYOBI 18-Volt ONE+ Brushless Combo Kit provides superior control and performance. It boasts a drill/driver, impact driver, circular saw with blade, angle grinder, area light, 2 batteries, a charger, and a 3rd bonus battery.

