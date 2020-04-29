Samsung’s massive 65-inch 4K Smart UHDTV drops to $870 (Refurb, Orig. $2,200)

Today only, Woot is offering the Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart UHDTV for $869.99 Prime shipped in refurbished condition. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Originally $2,200, this model goes for $1,200 in used condition at Amazon right now and today’s deal is one of the best that we’ve tracked all-time. This massive TV will bring the theater into your home like never before. It includes a refresh rate of up to 240Hz for fast-paced action movies, plus, the ambient mode will turn your TV into a unique showcase of visuals and information to make a boring black slate more informative. Today’s lead deal even includes four HDMI inputs, allowing you to hook up everything in your home theater easily. Rated 4.4/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty.

If you don’t need a 65-inch behemoth TV, or aren’t really looking to drop nearly $1,000 on your home theater, then you’ll want to check out TCL’s 55-inch 4K Smart UHDTV. It comes in at just $280 shipped on Amazon and offers a budget-friendly way to upgrade your living room and movie-watching experience.

Another home theater must is the Logitech Harmony Companion All in One Remote. I personally use this remote in my living room and absolutely love how it’s simplified my setup. It’s $110 shipped and will ensure that you’re never trying to figure out how to change the volume and control the Apple TV.

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHDTV features:

  • Q Contrast: Experience dramatic depth from the darkest to brightest scenes
  • Q HDR: See colors in movies and shows pop, just as the director intended, in stunning high dynamic range
  • Q Style: A thoughtful design with a clean cable solution allows you to focus on a TV without the clutter

