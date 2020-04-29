Get your waffle on with this Chefman Belgian Maker at $20 (Nearly 35% off)

Amazon is offering the Chefman Anti-Overflow Belgian Waffle Maker (RJ04) for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $30, today’s deal is nearly 35% off, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. This Belgian waffle maker features six temperature settings (from light and fluffy to crispy) as well as an anti-overflow design and a built-in funnel that “makes filling the unit quick and simple.” You’re also looking at non-stick cooking plates, a cool-touch handle, and an included measuring cup. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

At just $20, today’s featured deal is one of the most affordable waffle makers you’ll find, but there are some smaller models for less. One standout is the Dash Mini Maker which can cook everything from waffles and hash browns to paninis and more. It sells for $10 Prime shipped and carries stellar ratings from over 27,000 Amazon customers.

More on the Chefman Anti-Overflow Waffle Maker:

Wake up to freshly cooked waffles with this Chefman waffle maker. The anti-overflow design prevents batter spills, while the built-in funnel makes filling the unit quick and simple. This Chefman waffle maker features a nonstick coating for easy cleanup, and the included measuring cup lets you use the perfect amount of batter each time.

