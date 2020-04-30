Arm your office with ASUS’ 27-inch Curved Monitor for $280, more from $150

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Strix 27-inch 1080p Curved Gaming Monitor (XG27VQ) for $279.99 shipped. That’s $50 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is within $30 of the lowest price we have tracked. This display stands out from the rest with an RGB ring and geometric shapes along the back. The screen is curved, has a 1080p resolution, and refresh rate that tops out at an impressive 144Hz. For connectivity options, buyers will be able to choose from DisplayPort, HDMI and DVI. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more monitors on sale.

More monitors on sale:

If the new monitor you’ve chosen is VESA-ready, I recommend nabbing VIVO’s $40 Desk Mount. It’s ready to support a 14.3-pound display and sports an adjustable arm that allows your monitor to swivel, tilt, and rotate up to 360-degrees.

ASUS ROG Strix 27-inch Curved Monitor features:

27” Full HD (1920 x 1080) 1800R curved gaming monitor with ASUS Eye Care technology

144Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync technology (48~144Hz) with Low Framerate Compensation (LFC) for immersive, smooth gaming with DisplayPort, HDMI and DVI connectivity

Marathon ready with swivel, tilt and height adjustability (0~100 mm) and VESA mount so you can always find your ideal viewing position

