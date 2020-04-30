Add a wireless backup camera to your car for $92 shipped (Reg. $140+)

AUTO-VOX (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wireless Backup Camera Kit (T1400) for $92.29 shipped with the code IEHK7DEC at checkout. This is down from its regular going rate of over $140 and beats our last mention by $0.10 for one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If your vehicle didn’t come with a backup camera, then it’s time to add one. Since putting one on my SUV, it’s been so much easier to back into parking spaces or out of tight spots. Plus, it expands your field of view, helping you ensure the path is clear before you start driving in reverse. This setup includes a replacement rearview mirror with a built-in wireless display, plus the wireless camera, which should only take a few minutes to install. Rated 4.1/5 stars from hundreds.

If your vehicle already has a display and is ready to accept a backup camera, then you can ditch the more expensive design of today’s lead deal and save some cash. Amazon’s #1 best-selling model is $22 Prime shipped, offering you a waterproof design and slim form factor.

Maybe you already have a backup camera, but have been looking for a dash cam? This model from Apeman records in 1080p and costs just $45 shipped, offering you a budget-focused way to record your drives.

AUTO-VOX Wireless Backup Camera Kit features:

No Wiring from Rear to Front: The transmitter replaces the video cable which connect backup camera to monitor, and reversing image is transmitted by the wireless system directly, which free you from the complex wiring issue.

High Compatibility With OEM Look: There are 4 size of brackets in package to meet the different market needs ,so the rear view mirror can fits most cars. And it can be anti-vibrated under various bumpy road,working as well as the original one.

Stable Signal Transmission: The wireless transmission can reach up to 100 meters in open area, it can send strong signals to the monitor, which provides you a high definition image without interference and flickers.

