CRKT Du Hoc Fixed Blade Knife is within pennies of its all-time low at $70.50

Amazon is offering the CRKT Du Hoc Fixed Blade Knife with Sheath for $70.58 shipped. This is just $0.33 above its all-time low and is the best available. For comparison, it has a list price of $135 direct from CRKT and goes for $86 at KnifeCenter right now. This knife offers a fixed design that won’t ever collapse on you during use. There’s an included sheath to keep you safe when not in use. Plus, CRKT includes a lifetime warranty that covers just about anything that could happen to this blade. The overall design of this knife also is great for keeping a good grip when using it, ensuring that it’ll never slip out of your hand. Note: Orders are currently delayed about a week or so. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Looking for a folding knife to keep in your pocket? Well, my personal choice is the Spyderco Tenacious which comes in at $54 on Amazon. Just know that this knife likely won’t be quite as robust as today’s lead deal, due to the fact that it folds and isn’t a fixed blade.

If you’re on the hunt for something a bit different, we have a roundup of the best multi-tools with prices starting at just $5. I started carrying a Leatherman Surge daily and haven’t regretted it once, as it always comes in handy.

CRKT Du Hoc Fixed Blade Knife features:

SK5 high carbon steel with an increased level of manganese for a perfect balance of toughness and edge holding ability

Tough G10 handles for exceptional grip in all conditions

Gear compatible glass-reinforced nylon sheath can be strapped anywhere on your kit

