Milwaukee’s 3-tool combo kit includes two batteries + more at $229 (Reg. $350)

Home Depot is currently offering the Milwaukee M12 3-Tool Combo Kit for $229 shipped. For comparison, buying the items included here separately would run you over $500, while this bundle normally sells for closer to $350. This bundle includes multiple tools that are must-have additions to your DIY kit. In this set, there’s a hammer drill, impact driver, and ⅜-inch ratchet. Each tool is powered by Milwaukee’s M12 system, and you’ll even get two batteries, here, including a 4.0Ah, helping you to finish projects without having to recharge. Plus, given that you’re getting two batteries, you can always have one on charge when using the other. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Not ready to dive into a big kit like is on sale today? Well, BLACK+DECKER’s 20V MAX Drill/Driver is a great alternative. It comes in at $46.50 shipped on Amazon and offers a more budget-focused DIY starting place. Also, be sure you grab a drill bit kit so you ensure that the right tool is in your bag.

Ready for yard work? Well, Home Depot is taking 20% off several outdoor tools and necessities right now. This sale is for today only, so don’t miss out and ensure you have what’s needed to care for your lawn this summer.

Milwaukee M12 Combo Kit features:

The 2598-22 M12 FUEL 2-Tool Combo Kit is the Most Capable and Most Compact 12-Volt Hammer Drill Driver and Impact Driver Combo Kit on the market. Included is the M12 FUEL Hammer Drill Driver (2504-20), the Most Capable, Lightest Weight and Most Compact 12-Volt Hammer Drill Driver in the market. At only 6.6 and 2.8 lbs. of weight it is the best Hammer Drill Driver to use in compact spaces. It delivers the power to do a wide variety of applications at 1700 RPMs and 350 in. lbs. of torque. Also included, the M12 FUEL Hex Impact (2553-20), the Fastest Driving Speed, Most Compact with 4- Mode Drive Control Impact Driver in the market.

