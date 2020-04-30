Home Depot takes 20% off outdoor tools from Sun Joe and more, today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 20% off outdoor power tool essentials and accessories. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Sun Joe Mow Joe 20-inch 12A Electric Corded Lawn Mower for $149.99. That’s down from the usual up to $180 price tag and the best we’ve seen in months. Sun Joe packs everything you need in this electric lawn mower to make the switch from gas and oil. It features a 20-inch cutting width powered by a 12A mower. There’s also an included bagger, too. Just be sure to leverage your savings and pick up an outdoor extension cord. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

For a more affordable lawn mower option, consider going with Sun Joe’s 14-inch Classic Reel Walk-Behind at $59.99 in today’s sale. That’s a $10 savings from the regular going rate. Going with this reel-style lawn mower means you’ll be able to skip the chore of maintaining gas or electric alternatives. This model is ideal for apartments and smaller yards. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Sun Joe Electric Lawn Mower features:

Take back your yard with new gear this year and choose the greener grooming solution that’s better for you, better for your lawn and better for the environment. Say goodbye to gas, oil, noxious fumes, pull-cords and costly tune-ups. For small to medium-sized yards, the cutting-edge, 12 Amp electric MJ408E is your greener, cleaner alternative to get the job done with zero carbon emissions for cleaner air. Startup is instant, reliable and effortless with virtually zero maintenance, season after season. Simply plug in your MJ408E and go.

