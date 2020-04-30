Capture it all on a Nikon COOLPIX digital camera: $150 (Refurb, Orig. $300)

Adorama is offering the Nikon COOLPIX B600 16MP Digital Camera for $149.95 shipped in manufacturer refurbished condition. Originally $300, and going for as much at Best Buy right now, this is a 50% discount and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This camera offers a 16MP sensor and a zoom range of up to 60x, giving you a long enough reach to capture just about anything your eye can see. Plus, it can record video in 1080p, which gives you the ability to easily capture life’s most precious moments before they fly by. Rated 4.6/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty.

Use just a fraction of your savings from today’s lead deal to grab this 64GB SD card. It will hold thousands of photos and dozens of hours of video, ensuring that you have plenty of room to store it all. Plus, at $12 Prime shipped, it’s an easy buy.

Would an action camera be more applicable to your uses? Well, Dragon Touch has a 4K model on Amazon for just $40 shipped. While you’re not getting quite as long of a zoom range as today’s lead deal, there is a drastic bump in video quality, jumping from 1080p to 4K.

Nikon COOLPIX B600 Digital Camera features:

Take stunning photos with vivid color and sharp clarity using this Nikon Coolpix black B600 camera. The 60x zoom feature lets you get up close with small or distant subjects, and the 16-megapixel resolution ensures details are easy to see. This Nikon Coolpix black B600 camera captures videos in Full HD and stereo sound for added versatility.

