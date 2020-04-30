Panasonic’s wireless dental water flosser is now $20 Prime shipped (Reg. $35)

Amazon is now offering the Panasonic Cordless Dental Water Flosser (EW-DJ10-A) for $21.36. But if you opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page your price will drop to $20.29. Just remember to cancel the sub after the fact if you don’t want regular deliveries. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $35 direct from Philips and closer to $30 at Walmart where it is currently on sale for over $21, today’s deal is matching our previous mention and is the lowest we can find. This is a great way to bring a bit of that dentist experience home for just over $20. This particular model is great for both home and on-the-go use with cordless operation and a collapsible design that will have it snugly fit in your travel bag. This model has a 5.5-ounce water reservoir and a pair of speed settings as well. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 3,900 Amazon customers. More details below.

There are some no-name options out there with mediocre ratings for less, but outside of those, today’s featured offer is about as affordable as it gets. Some of the higher-end models sit the $80 price range for comparison. Still overkill for you? Just grab this 2-pack of Oral-B Dental Floss at under $4 Prime shipped and call it a day.

Swing by our Home Goods Guide for additional deals on household essentials and more.

Panasonic Cordless Dental Water Flosser:

High Powered Oral Care: The Panasonic dental water flosser uses pulsing targeted jets of water to reach where dental floss often can’t to help remove food debris, plaque and bacteria for healthier teeth and gums

Portable Design for Travel: Portable water flosser with a cordless, collapsible design fits easily in bags and luggage while traveling; Use at the office, gym or while traveling on business and vacations

Two Speed Pulse Settings: Cordless power flosser with two speed pulsing high speed for normal, everyday cleaning, and low speed for gentler cleaning on those with sensitive gums

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!