Avalon’s Self Cleaning Hot/Cold Water Dispenser now up to $100 off at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Avalon Self Cleaning Water Cooler Dispenser for $199.99 shipped. Currently matched at Walmart. Regularly up to $300, it has sold in the $265 range at Amazon over the last few months and is now at a new all-time low there. Home Depot is charging $264 right now for comparison. This bottom-loading water dispenser (no need to lift the heavy jugs up over the unit) offers up crisp cold, cool, and piping hot water at the touch of a button. This model also features a handy night light for your midnight refresh and extremely convenient self-cleaning feature to prevent the “accumulation of harmful germs and bacteria.” Rated 4+ stars from over 500 Amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s deal is more than $100 below the countertop self-cleaning models for comparison, but you will find some top-loader Avalons for less. The company’s A1 Top Loading Dispenser sells for $122 at Amazon. While you won’t get the night light and convenient bottom-loading on this model, it essentially provides much of the same feature set otherwise. But if you don’t have space/time for one of these large models, just throw a 18-cup Brita Ultra Max Filtering Dispenser in the fridge for $32 and call it a day.

As always, you’ll find the rest of today’s most notable deals for around the house, yard, and workshop in our home goods deal hub right here.

More on the Avalon Self Cleaning Water Dispenser:

THREE TEMPERATURES: Three temperature settings allow you to customize your drinking experience. This dispenser features a crisp cold, cool, or piping hot output

SELF CLEANING FEATURE: The self cleaning ozone feature sanitizes & purifies the dispenser, which prevents the accumulation of harmful germs & bacteria for your safety. BPA Free

LIGHT THE WAY: Our built-in nightlight makes the water spouts clearly visible at night & has an empty-bottle indicator that lights up when the bottle needs to be replaced

