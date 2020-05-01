Insignia’s 14-Bottle Wine Cooler is now at $110 for today only (Reg. $150)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Insignia 14-Bottle Wine Cooler for $109.99 shipped. Regularly $150, this Best Buy exclusive is now $40 off the going rate and is at the best price we can find. Amazon third-party sellers have it listed at a bloated $220. Perfect for the man cave or as a nice wine cooler in the kitchen, this model features stainless steel accents, a glass window door, and a freestanding design. It has a 14-bottle capacity (1.5-cu. ft.), adjustable thermostat for the ideal temperature, and a pair of wire shelves. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Today’s offer is one of the more affordable options out there and is even a few bucks under the particularly affordable Black+Decker Compact Refrigerator. But if it’s just a mini fridge you’re after to keep the beer cold, consider the Chefman Mini Portable. While it can only carry six cans at a time, you’re saving a small fortune on this highly-rated alternative. It is also portable so it’ll work with your traditional outlet or via the included 12V car adapter.

More on the Insignia 14-Bottle Wine Cooler :

Maintain your favorite vintages at the right temperature with this 14-bottle Insignia wine cooler. Flexible cold settings let you change the chill level to match the wines inside, while the wire shelves give you convenient access to the individual bottle you want. This 1.5 cu. ft. stainless steel Insignia wine cooler has a transparent door for visibility.

