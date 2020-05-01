Rachel Ray Box Grater includes multiple tools at under $30 shipped (Reg. $40)

Amazon is offering the Rachael Ray Tools and Gadgets Stainless Steel Box Grater for $29.78 shipped. Normally around $40, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Included with this tool kit you’ll get a box grater, finger protector, and catching box, ensuring that your counter stays clean and your fingers are safe. The 4-cup box is roomy, giving you the ability to capture enough food for just about any meal in one go. Plus, it all stores in a compact form factor thanks to its clutter-free design. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Opt for this model from OXO to get a slightly different design. Instead of having the catching compartment inside, you’ll get it at the bottom of the grater. However, at under $17 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, it’s a great alternative to today’s lead deal.

Be sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more deals. We’re constantly updating it, making sure you have the best of the best when it comes to sales from around the web.

Rachel Ray Tools and Gadgets Box Grater features:

SUPER STRONG: Versatile box grater is made from heavy-gauge, high-quality stainless steel

ULTRA SHARP: Etched stainless steel blades for effortless cutting; two-way slicer and julienne blades make cuts in double time

GET A GRIP: Contoured top handle for safe, easy slicing; built-in 4-cup ingredients bucket has stable, no-slip edge

