Save $300 on 256GB Surface Laptop 3 as it drops within $1 of all-time low

- May. 1st 2020 7:05 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 i7/16GB/256GB for $1,299.99 shipped. Normally $1,599, this is just $1 above its all-time low and marks the best available right now. Amazon is also discounting a number of other Surface Laptop 3 models with varying prices. This computer is perfect for someone who wants a lightweight mobile workstation. It offers Intel’s Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of lightning-fast SSD storage. The sleek design weighs just 2.79-pounds and offers up to 11.5-hours of battery life on a single charge. Something that sets Surface Laptop 3 apart from other slim computers is that you’ll get both a USB-C and USB-A port here, giving you ample I/O to hook up any of your peripherals, old or new. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Use just a fraction of your savings to grab the Surface Pen. This works great on the Surface Laptop 3, as it has the same touch-sensitive display that the Surface Pro 7 offers. At $100, it’s an easy recommendation since you’re saving $300 with today’s deal.

On the hunt for a desktop? Apple’s Mac mini is my personal choice and it’s on sale for $200 off today. This is for the previous-generation, so do keep that in mind. However, the 2018 version works like a champ and is a great desktop for the price.

Microsoft Surface Laptop features:

  • Clean, elegant design — thin and light, starting at just 2.79 pounds, Surface Laptop 3 is easy to carry
  • Improved speed and performance to do what you want with the latest processors
  • More ways to connect, with USB-C and USB-A ports for connecting to displays, docking stations and more, as well as accessory charging
  • All-day power on the go, with up to 11.5 hours of battery life, Plus standby time when you’re away

Microsoft

