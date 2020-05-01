Refresh your wine glass collection with this 18-piece set at up to $120 off

Home Depot is offering the Nachtmann 18-Piece Vivendi Crystal Wine Glass Set for $79.98 shipped. Regularly as much as $200 at Home Depot, Amazon third-party sellers have them in the $120 range with today’s deal being the lowest price we can find. This is an 18-piece set that will have you completely covered with six red wine glasses, six for champagne, and another six for white wine. They are all top-rack dishwasher-safe for easy clean-ups and are made of crystal glass. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If you just don’t need an entire party’s worth of wine glasses, take a look at the AmazonBasics All-Purpose glasses instead. This 4-pack is made in the USA with lead-free soda ash glass for “optimal wine presentation” and carries a $19 price tag alongside a 4+ star rating from over 500 Amazon customers.

Whichever option you go with, the OXO Steel Wine Stopper and Pourer for $10 is a great add-on for any wine setup that carries solid ratings. Browse through our Home Goods Guide for even more discounted kitchenware.

More on the Nachtmann Crystal Wine Glass Set:

Vivendi is the perfect collection for both everyday use and your special occasions. The clean lines highlight your favorite beverages. These will be your go to glasses. They also make the perfect gift. Includes 6-red wine glasses, 6-champagne glasses and 6-white wine glasses…Top rack dishwasher safe…Traditional wine glass shapes…Perfect for entertaining.

