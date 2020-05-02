Expand HomeKit with Emerson’s versatile Sensi Thermostat: $90 (Reg. $129)

Amazon is offering the Emerson Sensi HomeKit Thermostat (ST55) for $89.88 shipped. That’s nearly $40 off what Home Depot charges, beats our last mention by a few bucks, and is the best deal we can find right now. Having owned a HomeKit-compatible thermostat for several years now, I have no desire to backtrack to a standard option. I love being able to tweak temps from my iPhone and it’s a perk that I can do so from Apple’s built-in Home app and Siri. This specific model also works with Assistant and Alexa ensuring that almost any platform can join in the fun. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If the thermostat you’ll be replacing is larger or a different shape, consider grabbing this $6 Emerson Wall Plate. It’s made with this specific thermostat in mind and features a larger design that aims to cover “most marks, holes or any other issues left behind.”

While we’re on the topic of HomeKit-ready smart devices, did you hear about Aqara’s new Smart Wall Switch? Pricing starts at $36 and there are two models that do not need a neutral wire, making this a solid option for older homes.

Emerson Sensi HomeKit Thermostat (ST55) features:

MOST INSTALL IN 30 MINUTES OR LESS**: With step-by-step instructions and video tutorials right in the mobile app, most people install Sensi in 30 minutes or less

EXTENSIVE COMPATIBILITY***: Works with the HVAC equipment found in most homes – a c-wire is required for heat-only, cool-only and heat pump systems. To check system and router compatibility, refer to our online compatibility resources at sensi.emerson.com/compatibility

SMART HOME COMPATIBLE: Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit (c-wire required) and Wink smart home platforms

