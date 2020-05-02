Wake up to Nespresso in your cup with an Essenza Plus bundle at $120 ($60 off)

Bloomingdales is currently offering the Nespresso Essenza Plus Espresso Machine plus Aeroccino 3 Milk Frother for $119.99 shipped when you sign up for the free Loyalist club. A similar bundle goes for closer to $190 at Amazon, with today’s deals being among the lowest pricing that we’ve tracked since late 2018. Nespresso is fantastic if you enjoy a good quality shot of espresso, but aren’t ready to drop hundreds on a high-end machine. I use Nespresso’s VertuoLine almost daily and absolutely love it. Today’s deal is for the OriginalLine, which offers a more affordable, though slightly more limited selection of brews. You’ll only be able to make espresso with the Essenza Plus, though thanks to the included milk frother, enjoying a latte or cappuccino is quite easy. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

While you’re getting a few capsules with your purchase, put a bit of your savings toward picking up a few more, ensuring that you’re ready to go for weeks, or even months before your next purchase. This 40-pack of Peet’s Coffee Espresso Capsules offers four varying intensities for different tastes. Coming in at around $27.50, you’ll only be paying $0.69 for each capsule.

For a more budget-focused brew set up all around, the Keurig K-Classic is a great option. K-Cups generally are more budget-focused, coming in at closer to $0.30 each depending on the brand you buy. Plus, the brewer itself will only set you back $79, saving you quite a bit. Just keep in mind that Keurig brews are generally not quite as strong as Nespresso, and you’re missing out on the milk frother as well.

Nespresso Essenza Plus Espresso Machine features:

The versatile Nespresso Essenza Plus can make Espresso, Lungo, Americano and even has a dedicated hot water option for tea. To top it all, it even has a smart reordering system at the touch of a button, so it won’t let you run out of your favorite capsules. And to show you how much it cares about your coffee, it even sends out an alert when it needs descaling. A little plus, which might just be essential.

