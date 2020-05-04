BlenderBottle’s Tero Stainless Steel Water Bottle is 25% off today at $15

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the 19-ounce BlenderBottle Tero Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $14.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly up to $25 at Best Buy, it currently fetches $20 direct from BlenderBottle and is now at the lowest price we can find. Unlike your typical BlenderBottle, this model features a double wall vacuum insulation and a stainless steel construction. Along with the 19-ounce capacity, it features a leak-proof lid to avoid any accidents in your bag, an easy-twist off cap, and a dishwasher-safe design. Rated 4+ stars much like the rest of the BlenderBottle lineup. More details below.

Just keep in mind, today’s lead deal is not one of those BlenderBottles with the wire whisk inside for shaking up a protein smoothie on-the-go. If you’re looking for one of those and don’t need the stainless steel build, take a look at the BlenderBottle Pro Series Shaker Bottle. This plastic variant is even larger at 32-ounces, sells for $10, includes the surgical-grade stainless steel BlenderBall wire whisk, and carries a 4+ star rating from over 3,100 Amazon customers.

The BlenderBottle 2-in-1 Bottle and Straw Cleaning Brush regularly fetches $10 at Amazon, but it is now on sale for $6.99 at Best Buy. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds, this is a great way to give your water bottles a proper cleaning.

More on the BlenderBottle Tero:

Stay hydrated outdoors with this 19-oz. BlenderBottle Tero insulated drinking bottle. The foldaway carry loop is easy to attach to your hiking gear, while the double-wall stainless steel construction keeps your beverage hot or cold for hours. This BlenderBottle Tero insulated drinking bottle has a wide mouth opening, so you can drink comfortably.

