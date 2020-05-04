Boker’s Magnum Lil Friend pocket knife is just 1-3/8-inches long at $13.50

Amazon is offering the Boker Magnum Lil Friend Micro Pocket Knife for $13.58 Prime shipped. Normally going for over $20 at Amazon, and currently listed at $22.50 on Knife Center’s website, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’ve been looking for an ultra-compact pocket knife to take with you while on-the-go, this model sports a blade that’s only 1-⅜-inch long. That makes this a super compact carry, taking up barely any space in your pocket, bag, or purse. Plus, it ships with a lifetime warranty. Note: Amazon is starting to run low on stock, but ordering now locks in the discounted price. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

For a more traditional blade, MTech’s pocket knife is a great option at $10.50 Prime shipped. While it’s not super compact, it’ll still get the job done of opening packages and more with ease.

Looking for a multi-tool? Our roundup of the best options has prices starting at just $5, giving you the ability to buy whatever tool you need given your budget.

Boker Magnum Lil Friend Pocket Knife features:

440 stainless steel blade

G-10 handle scales

Includes Kydex sheath

Blade length: 1-3/8 in. Overall length: 3-3/8 in. Weight: 1.3 oz

