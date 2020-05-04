Cut the cord with a lifetime Plex Pass subscription at $100 (Reg. $120)

Plex is currently offering a lifetime subscription to its Plex Pass service for $99.99 when you use the code USETHEFOURTH at checkout. Note: Both new and existing subscribers are eligible here, just ensure that you cancel your existing subscription before purchasing the lifetime sub. This is down $20 from its regular going rate and is the best price that we’ve tracked since early December 2019 when it fell to $90. Plex Pass is a great addition to your media server, offering advanced audio features through lossless playback, audio-tagging places in photos, extras in movies and TV, bandwidth statistics, the ability to both watch and record free broadcast television, offline viewing, and more. There’s also hassle-free mobile sync, ensuring that you always have the content you want while on-the-go. If you run a Plex server or have been contemplating it, now’s the time to check it out. Plus, Plex Pass gives you parental controls, ensuring your children never watch something they shouldn’t. Learn more about using Plex in our coverage here

If you have yet to pick up a streaming media player capable of utilizing Plex, then it’s time to invest. The Roku Express is just $25 Prime shipped at Amazon, making it a great investment that will only run you the cost of a movie rental on top of your savings, giving you plenty of capabilities, especially since the Roku Express also supports Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, and more. You can even upgrade to the 4K-enabled Roku Premiere at $39, should you want higher-quality streaming capability.

A few months ago, we went in-depth on how to get started with Synology’s backup systems, but each NAS can also be utilized as a media server, making it super simple to set up.

Plex Pass features:

Plex organizes all of your movie, TV, music, and photo collections and magically streams them to all of your favorite devices at home and on the go. With an intuitive setup, options for personalization, and tons of features, including Live TV and DVR, Plex empowers you to stream smarter.

