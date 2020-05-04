At $110.50, Philips’ indoor grill is a cooking must (Refurb, Orig. $250)

Amazon is offering the Philips Smoke-less Indoor BBQ Grill for $110.73 shipped in Amazon Renewed condition. Originally $250, it goes for around $185 at Amazon these days and today’s deal is among the lowest pricing that we’ve ever seen offered. If you live in an apartment and can’t have an outdoor grill, or just want something you can use when it’s rainy or snowy outside, this is a great option. There are no heat adjustments here, as the grill will stay at 446-degrees, ensuring your food is cooked perfectly every time. Rated 4.4/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty.

Cuisinart’s GR-4N Griddler is awesome if you’re wanting a multi-purpose grill. It packs several features, as it can be a grill, griddle, and more at $72 shipped. You’ll not get quite as large of a cooking surface as the Philips’ option above offers, but this could be a nice choice if you need an all-in-one unit.

Regardless of which option you go with, there are some must-have tools to add to your kitchen. This $20 Prime shipped utensil set is a great option and includes spatulas, strainers, and more.

Philips Indoor SMoke-less Grill features:

Advanced infrared technology and special reflectors guide heat to the grid for delicious, evenly grilled food. The drip tray underneath remains cool so there is virtually no smoke.

No need to adjust the heat! the grill quickly heats up to a consistent 446 DegreeF, the optimal temperature for searing meat, leaving it juicy and tender on the inside.

Heats up in 6 minutes so you can get cooking faster.

Clean up in less than a minute! either wipe the grid clean or place it in the dishwasher. Cleaning a grill has never been easier.

