Roku Express HD returns to 2020 low at $24 following a 20% discount

Amazon offers the 2019 Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player for $24 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Over at Best Buy you’ll find it for $1 more. Typically fetching $30, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the 2020 low and is the second-best we’ve seen all-time. Roku Express HD delivers all of the usual perks the brand’s lineup of streaming devices are known for, but in a compact design that won’t clutter your TV setup. Alongside access to popular services from Netflix and Hulu to Apple TV+ and Disney+, there’s 1080p playback, Dolby Atmos HDMI passthrough, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 11,000 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Anyone looking to bring streaming capabilities to a TV won’t find a more affordable option right now than Roku Express HD. For comparison, Amazon’s entry-level Fire TV Stick, which offers 1080p playback and other similar features to the lead deal, will currently set you back $40.

A great way to use your savings from today’s deal would be grabbing this Command Hanging Strip. It’ll be a perfect way to affix the streaming device to the back of your TV so it’s out of sight. Plus, it has velcro so you can easily remove Roku Express should the need arise down the road.

Roku Express HD features:

Get access to a rich variety of entertainment choices with this Roku Express HD streaming media player. The downloadable app enables remote access and control from your Android and iOS devices, while the intuitive on-screen navigation offers a smooth watching experience. This Roku Express HD streaming media player includes a high-speed HDMI cable for simple installation.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!