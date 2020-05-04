Make a great brew in Secura’s highly-rated French press at a low of $21.50

Amazon is offering the Secura French Press Coffee Maker for $21.59 Prime shipped. Normally up to $40, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’re wanting to make a high-quality cup of coffee, a French press is a great brewing method. When I want to make more than a single cup, I always reach for my French press over the AeroPress in the kitchen. It brews smooth and grit-free, thanks to the built-in 3-layered filtering technology. Plus, today’s deal offers a 34-ounce capacity, which is enough to fuel the entire family in the morning. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 10,000 satisfied at-home baristas.

When it comes to making a great cup of coffee, the brewing method is only half the battle. Great beans and a good grinder also come in clutch. This one is just $14.50 Prime shipped, and offers a unique size and shape that’s perfect for making single-serve brews.

If you’re wanting to learn about all the different types of brewing methods out there, then Brew: Better Coffee at Home is an essential book. It’s under $20 Prime shipped at Amazon, and we even featured it in Trevor’s custom coffee bar setup.

Secura French Press features:

Secura stainless steel French Press coffee maker is made from top quality 18/10 stainless steel, both the interior and exterior. It is made to outlast other coffee maker.

3-LAYERED STAINLESS STEEL FILTER STRUCTURE traps the smallest coffee grounds to produce an exceptional full-bodied flavor.

BONUS Stainless Steel Screen included with this French coffee press. Filter screen is easy to dissemble and clean. Stack one or more screens together gives your coffee espresso more refined taste.

