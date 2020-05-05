Cinco De Mayo savings abound at Chipotle, Del Taco, Jimmy John’s, and more

- May. 5th 2020 4:17 pm ET

0

We hope the Fourth was with you yesterday. Now, we’re bringing great tidings of Taco Tuesday, which just so happens to also fall on Cinco De Mayo. Given this celebration, it’s only natural that we’d show you how to cash in on some of the best savings at your favorite restaurants. One of the best deals we’re seeing right now is FREE delivery and queso at Chipolte when you use the code QUESO55 at checkout. This promotion brings your food right to your front door while also giving you free queso…because who doesn’t want free queso?! We’re also spotting a number of other great Cinco De Mayo deals, which you can find out more about by heading below the break.

Best Cinco De Mayo deals:

